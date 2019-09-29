Politics

Ablakwa congratulates NPP elected Parl candidate; looks forward to a healthy campaign

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has congratulated the elected parliamentary candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the just ended primaries organized on some orphan constituencies.

The legislator in a post on his official Facebook wall said he was looking forward to a healthy contest in 2020 between himself the elected candidate.

Mr. Ablakwa in his first said he was also looking forward to a campaign of ideas and workable strategies that could keep the constituency rising.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Collins Arku, the elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for North Tongu and Hon. D.C.E.

Looking forward to a healthy and elevated campaign of ideas and workable strategies to keep North Tongu rising.”

The NPP elected candidate, Mr. Collins Aku was elected as a candidate for the NPP on Saturday by delegates of the party.

He polled 324 votes whereas his opponent polled 275 votes.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

