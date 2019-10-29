General News

ABC TV General summoned by GLC

The General Legal Council (GLC) has summoned the General Manager of ABC Channel to appear before it, over to appear before one of its Committees over his interview regarding the recent Law School exam.

A letter signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela A. Addo under the instruction of the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, asked the General Manager of the television station, Gordon Asare Bediako to appear before GLC on Tuesday “at the Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Law Court Complex at 1 pm.”

“You are to appear with the full recording of all your recent interview with Mr Kwaku Ansa Asare regarding the recent Ghana School of Law entrance examination,” it added. 

The television station in an interview with Kwaku Ansa Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, published stories in which the interviewee is quoted as saying: “The General Legal Council is abusing the trust the nation has reposed in them. It was time they are told in plain language that they should stop the nonsense because what is going on is nonsensical. I can’t understand,” ABC News quoted Mr Ansa Asare as saying in one of the interviews.

He added, “As a former director of the law school, I have got to say it nakedly as it is. What they are doing, is unbecoming and it is time they stopped.”

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

