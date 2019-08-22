A vote for me is a vote for unity, progress, development & better welfare-Sallas-Mensah

An aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Upper West Akim constituency in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries, Gordon Mantey Sallas-Mensah, has promised to construct an ultramodern office for the party if elected.

The aspirant believes the party must have an office that would afford an opportunity for the party to meet and address issues affecting them.

He also wants to unite the front of the party towards victory 2020.

He told Rainbowradioonline.com that unity was the sure key to unlock victory for the party in 2020 in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He, therefore, gave assurance to win the primary and subsequently win the parliamentary seat for the NDC in the area in the 2020 general election to bring development to the area.

He pointed out that the NDC hierarchy has confidence in someone who will assist the party to get more parliamentary seats and also win the presidential election in 2020 and that he was that person who can easily champion that course.

He assured further that he was confident of winning the parliamentary primary, uniting the party and attracting maximum votes from Upper West Akim for the NDC’s ultimate victory in the 2020 poll.

He promised to run a clean campaign devoid of insults, vilification and attacks.

He has further pledged to improve the welfare of constituency executives, resource them to work efficiently and effectively for the party.

He encouraged delegates to trust in his capabilities and competence and endorse him come Saturday.

The aspirant is a Texas trained-MBA Finance.

He holds BSc Computer Information System from the University of North Texas as well as Diploma Business Analytics from Southern Methodist University.

According to9 him, he will lobby top bring development to the constituency, create opportunities for young people as well as represent the interest of the constituents if elected as MP.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

