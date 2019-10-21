8, 912 customers paid over GHc206 Million-Dr. Nduom

The Chairperson of Groupe Nduom, a privately held business group with member companies in banking, financial services, hospitality,Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has disclosed that some 8, 912 customers of the Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) have been paid.

The business mogul in a post on his official Facebook page said customers do not have to travel to any office since the company has adopted a step by step process approach in paying customers through the banks and MOMO.

He said: ”So far 8,912 people have been paid amounting to GHS 206,623,811.51.

AND THIS WILL CONTINUE.

No one needs to travel to any office. Step by step, we are calling and paying through the banks or MOMO.

The more investments we are able to redeem, the more monies we are able to give back to our customers.”

Customers last week a demonstration demanding for their funds.

They also held placards with various inscriptions such as “Dr Nduom, bring back the money of pensioners” and “Mr President, pensioners and the disabled are dying”.

