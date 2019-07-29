60 per cent electricity going waste – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that Ghana is producing excess electricity following government’s successful resolution of the inconsistent power supply.

The Minister made this known on Monday when he present the mid—year budget review before parliamentarians.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the challenges, which are mainly the take-or-pay contracts signed by the erstwhile Mahama administration “pose grave financial risks to the whole country.”

Although he said dumsor was a thing of the past, the Minister added that ‘’At the heart of these challenges are the obnoxious take-or-pay contracts signed by the NDC, which obligate us to pay for capacity we do not need. We must urgently address these challenges to protect the hard-earned economic gains we have made in the past two-and-a-half years and continue with our economic growth and jobs agenda to improve the lives of Ghanaians. This Supplementary Budget therefore proposes a number of bold measures to confront the issues to ensure that the energy sector delivers the services required by Ghanaians, while maintaining financial viability.’’

He said, ‘’to be specific, the two main issues confronting the sector are:

• Firstly, excess electricity generation which was procured during the NDC regime from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including Emergency Power Producers, at exorbitant prices under flawed take-or-pay contracts. Currently, according to the Energy Commission, the country has installed power generation capacity of 5,083 MW, dependable capacity of 4,593 MW and peak demand of around 2,700 MW. So, our installed capacity is almost double our peak demand. Notably, 2,300 MW of the installed capacity has been contracted on a take-or-pay basis. On average, less than 40 percent of the contracted take-or-pay capacity is actually used, meaning that we are basically throwing away money by paying for the remaining 60 percent of excess capacity, which we do not actually consume. In monetary terms, what this means is that we are paying over half a billion U.S. dollars or over GH¢2.5 billion annually for power generation capacity that we do not need.’’

He added: ‘’Mr. Speaker, the total costs in the energy sector that Government had to cover in 2018 amounted to US$520 million (GH¢2.7 billion). Moreover, by endJune this year, Government had made total payments of US$604 million (GH¢3.14 billion), and if we do not urgently address the problems in the sector, the projected Government payments in 2019 will be at least US$1 billion, (GH¢5.2 billion).

Our top technical experts, assisted by counterparts from the World Bank, have subjected the energy sector to a thorough analysis and produced the Energy Sector Reform Programme (ESRP), which identifies the key issues in the sector and proposes solutions. According to the ESRP, which has been approved by Cabinet, if we continue with business as usual in the energy sector, the costs to Government will increase over time to an accumulated total of over US$12.5 billion by 2023.’’