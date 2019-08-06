4 suspects remanded in connection to murder of Kumbungu Female Police Officer

A Tamale district magistrate court presided over by His lordship, Amadu Seidu has today remanded four (4) suspects believed to be involved in the murder of police Cop Agatha Nana Nabin.



The suspects, Issahaku Yakubu Kambo-Naa, Zulika Abdallah, Anas Issahaku and Mahama Nashiru were charged with three offences including (1) Murder (2) Conspiracy to murder and (3) Unlawful possession of firearms.



The three suspects pleaded not guilty and have been remanded to reappear on August 22, 2019.



It could be recalled that police cop Agartha Nabil was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in the Northern Region while on duty.The deceased body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary waiting burial.



The incident occurred at about 8:45 pm, July 30, 2019 when an oncoming ash coloured salon car was signalled to stop on approaching the check point where about four occupants of the salon car reportedly armed and dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at the deceased, killing her instantly.



Another female police officer in an attempt to take cover stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were reportedly taken by the robbers.



The third officer who had then taken cover, reportedly fired at the robbers but they managed to escape with the two weapons.



The Regional Commander accompanied by other officers visited the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe



