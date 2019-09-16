4 Missing T’di Girls confirmed dead after DNA test

The

four-missing Takoradi girls have been confirmed dead after the police conducted

a DNA test to establish the identities of discovered human remains few weeks

ago.

Acting

Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh made the disclosure at a press

briefing Monday evening.

He confirmed the

death of the missing girls; Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson

and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.

This brings to a

closure the over-one year search for the missing girls.

The

IGP said: ‘’ “A few

minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in

Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human

remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the

disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the

girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the

remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla

Blessing Bentum.”

The

Acting IGP further indicated that the girls were victims of a “serial

kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”

Below is the statement from the Police

“Investigations now

establish that the girls were victims of a serial kidnapping and murdering

syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”

“While for various reasons we were unsuccessful in obtaining and action on accurate actionable intelligence in good time to enable us rescue the girls, we believe that the arrest of the culprits has effectively thwarted the ability of this syndicate to have continued with further kidnappings and murders.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

