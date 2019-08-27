The Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Dr. Clement Apaak, has donated a hundred pieces of dual desk furniture to the Builsa South District Education Office for onward distribution to schools that are in dire need of the furniture to enhance teaching and learning in the district.

The donation, which was done on Monday, August 26, 2019 forms part of efforts by the MP to contribute to the quality of teaching and learning in the district.

Handing over the furniture to the Director of Education, Dr. Apaak said going around the various schools, it was devastating to see students lying on the floor and others sitting on blocks during teaching and learning hours, a situation he noted affected the impact on pupils.

He said this necessitated his decision to hand over the desks to the district for onward distribution to schools that lacked access to desks.

He bemoaned the lack of desks in some schools in the district and called for urgent steps to address the situation.

He has since pledged to do his best with the resources available and further pledged to also solicit support from well-meaning organizations and NGOs to support education in the district.

Dr. Apaak thanked the director and his staff for their support in moving education forward in the district.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the district, the Director of Education, Mr. Cosmos Yelduore, thanked the MP for his continued support in the area of education in the district.

He said although he was only a year and a half in the district, he has enjoyed working with the MP.

According to him, a number of projects were currently underway including the renovation of the Zamsa primary school, which he noted has been completed and ready for handing over.

He also made mention of the Uwasi primary school renovation project, which was also at an appreciable level.

The director said the district has managed do purchase two motorbikes for supervision purposes, the sponsoring of mock exams and distribution of mathematical sets among others.

He indicated the purchasing of a printer and a photocopier machine delayed because of procurement process and differences in pricing.

He, however, highlighted some challenges they were confronted with, in the district including office accommodation, computers, electric polls among other things.

The director bemoaned the lack of funds for the day to day running of the office.

He said from January to date, the district has not received funds from the government to manage the office.

Present at the handing over was the NDC chairman for Builsa South Mr. Caesar Akinkang, Vice Chairman, Mr. Ayorik Apaarinchang, Madam Elizabeth Afuik former DCE, Mr. Asuaga John, the constituency organizer.

The rest were Mr. Abanka James former vice chairman and Mr. Amin Danda a party financier and a host of party sympathizers.

By: Rainbowradiooline.com

