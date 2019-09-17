2nd Climate Chance Summit To Be Held In Accra

Ghana is to host the

second Climate Chance African Summit, which has been scheduled to take place in

Accra, from October 16 to 18, 2019.

The summit, which is

on the theme: ‘Stepping Up Local Climate Action in Africa,’ will focus

on adaptation and water in Africa; agriculture, food security and

reforestation; sustainable building and construction in African; energy

efficiency and accessibility in Africa; education and training on Africa;

financing and road map for development of African cities in sustainable way.

A Deputy Minister

announced this for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Augustine

Collins Ntim, at a press briefing in Accra on Friday.

He explained that the

summit would gather sub-national and non-state African actors and support their

role in climate action; present proposals on climate action and best practice

on the African continent in eight thematic areas and follow up on the progress

of the African sectorial coalitions and their road maps in a first review of

the Climate Chance Summit 2018, in Africa.

“The summit would work

and deliver a common message, priority action plans, commitments, concrete

proposals and recommendation on climate change challenges from the African

sub-national and non-state actors; follow up on the work initiated at the first

summit in Abidjan on climate data challenges in sub-Saharan African countries

and how to meet the gaps by developing fact-based climate change actions and

deepen the existing with the Covenant of Mayors for Sub-Saharan Africa (CoMSSA),”

Mr. Ntim added.

The President of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana (NALAG), Mr. Bismark Baisie Nkum, said 150 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had registered for the summit and hoped that the remaining MMDAs would register to attend the summit come October.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

