2nd Climate Chance Summit To Be Held In Accra
Ghana is to host the
second Climate Chance African Summit, which has been scheduled to take place in
Accra, from October 16 to 18, 2019.
The summit, which is
on the theme: ‘Stepping Up Local Climate Action in Africa,’ will focus
on adaptation and water in Africa; agriculture, food security and
reforestation; sustainable building and construction in African; energy
efficiency and accessibility in Africa; education and training on Africa;
financing and road map for development of African cities in sustainable way.
A Deputy Minister
announced this for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Augustine
Collins Ntim, at a press briefing in Accra on Friday.
He explained that the
summit would gather sub-national and non-state African actors and support their
role in climate action; present proposals on climate action and best practice
on the African continent in eight thematic areas and follow up on the progress
of the African sectorial coalitions and their road maps in a first review of
the Climate Chance Summit 2018, in Africa.
“The summit would work
and deliver a common message, priority action plans, commitments, concrete
proposals and recommendation on climate change challenges from the African
sub-national and non-state actors; follow up on the work initiated at the first
summit in Abidjan on climate data challenges in sub-Saharan African countries
and how to meet the gaps by developing fact-based climate change actions and
deepen the existing with the Covenant of Mayors for Sub-Saharan Africa (CoMSSA),”
Mr. Ntim added.
The President of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana (NALAG), Mr. Bismark Baisie Nkum, said 150 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had registered for the summit and hoped that the remaining MMDAs would register to attend the summit come October.
By: Rainbowradioonline.com