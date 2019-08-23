2016/2017 Police Recruitment Exercise resumed-Police

The Police Administration has announced the recruitment application process for applicants on standby from 2016/2017 recruitment year.

A notice posted on the Facebook page if the police service said, “applicants who will be contacted by the Police Service will be directed to report to the National Police Headquarters, Accra for further interactions.”

Meanwhile, it has cautioned the public to be cautious if some unscrupulous individuals who may want to take advantage of the situation and extort from them.

“The General Public should be aware that some unscrupulous persons may want to take advantage of this exercise to defraud them. Under no circumstance should anybody pay money or part with any valuable item on the promise that he/she will be recruited into the Ghana Police Service.”

Persons who are asked to pay money have been advised to report it the police for appropriate action to be taken.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

